There were a lot of big local stories this year, but none bigger than the moment Cubs fans waited 108 years for-the final out of the World Series with the Cubs on the winning side.It was an epic game and series against the Cleveland Indians.That set off an explosion of celebrations at Wrigley Field, across the city, nation and even around the world.Two days later, there was a celebration . The city estimated that five million people witnessed the parade and rally.