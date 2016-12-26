NEWS

ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
EMBED </>More News Videos

Today?s top headlines from ABC7 Eyewitness News (WLS)

Related Topics:
news
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Inmates Escape by Removing Toilet From Jail Wall
Gary fire kills 3 young children; arson investigation underway
Cheetah numbers decline as African habitat shrinks
Colombia probe finds plane ran out of fuel before crash
More News
Top Stories
Teen found in Markham garage died from assault
12 killed, more than 40 wounded in Christmas weekend shootings in Chicago
2 brothers killed, 5 others wounded in Chatham
CTA stops Purple Line trains to remove branch above tracks
Mom walks 30 hours through snow, wilderness to get help for family
Boy found dead in bathtub, woman found dead with cord around neck
CTA Brown Line train, vehicle collide near Francisco
Show More
Cheetah numbers decline as African habitat shrinks
USPS carrier throws package, then FedEx worker places it
Inmates Escape by Removing Toilet From Jail Wall
Man stabbed, killed inside Target on Christmas Eve; 2 jailed
Colombia probe finds plane ran out of fuel before crash
More News
Top Video
Mom walks 30 hours through snow, wilderness to get help for family
Migraine drug shows promising results, giving hope to many
Singer George Michael dies of heart failure at 53
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video