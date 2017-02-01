WINDY CITY LIVE

ABC7 I-Team reporter Jason Knowles investigates gas leaks

ABC7 I-Team reporter Jason Knowles (WLS)

The ABC7 I-Team is investigating gas leaks. A gas leak devastated a home in Homer Glen, so consumer investigative reporter Jason Knowles and the I-Team investigated a growing problem.

Knowles stopped by WCL to give a sneak peek of his investigation.
I-TEAM: DANGEROUS GAS LEAKS
The I-Team uncovered records showing thousands of gas leaks in and around the Chicago area. Is enough being done to protect your family?

Knowles' I-Team investigation will air 10 p.m. Thursday.

Check out the I-Team on ABC7, visit: http://abc7chicago.com/i-team/
