Active shooter reported at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston

HOUSTON --
Officials are investigating the reports of an active shooter at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston, Texas, the hospital confirmed.

More than 200 police officers have responded to the scene, some with assault rifles.

Patients have been evacuated from the hospital. Hundreds of staff, patients and family members are milling about in the area, mingled with armed officers.

Witnesses at the scene described hearing an indistinguishable noise as everyone ran for the exits.

"I heard them screaming 'code white,'" Edward Jaime told Eyewitness News. A "code white" is enforced to tell employees not at the hospital to stay away from the area.

Eyewitnesses told our sister station ABC13 that people started running inside the hospital.

"The doctors came in and said that there had been shots fired on the second floor," one witness told ABC13. "To be in this situation is scary."



No injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
