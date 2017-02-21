Active shooter reported at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston

Officers in the process of searching the hospital; no reports of injuries at this time #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 21, 2017

At Ben Taub report of active shooter. No victims located. Active search continues. All patients and employees safe at this point. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 21, 2017

We are responding to reports of shots fired at Ben Taub Hospital; SWAT and PIO enroute #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 21, 2017

Officials are investigating the reports of an active shooter at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston, Texas, the hospital confirmed.More than 200 police officers have responded to the scene, some with assault rifles.Patients have been evacuated from the hospital. Hundreds of staff, patients and family members are milling about in the area, mingled with armed officers.Witnesses at the scene described hearing an indistinguishable noise as everyone ran for the exits."I heard them screaming 'code white,'" Edward Jaime told Eyewitness News. A "code white" is enforced to tell employees not at the hospital to stay away from the area.Eyewitnesses told our sister station ABC13 that people started running inside the hospital."The doctors came in and said that there had been shots fired on the second floor," one witness told ABC13. "To be in this situation is scary."No injuries have been reported.