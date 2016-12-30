Against backlash, publisher to put out book by controversial writer

In the face of heavy criticism, Simon & Schuster is moving forward with plans to publish a book by the conservative provocateur, Milo Yiannopoulos.Yiannopoulos writes for Breitbart News, considered by many as a platform for the so-called "alt-right" movement, an offshoot of conservatism mixing racism, white nationalism and populism. Yiannopoulos' Twitter account was suspended earlier this year after a series of racially insensitive tweets to "Ghostbusters" actress Leslie Jones, who is black. Yiannopoulos has denied he is a white nationalist.While many in and outside of the publishing industry criticized Simon & Schuster publicly, the book, which is available for pre-order, soared to No. 2 on Amazon.com's best seller list Friday.Simon & Schuster said Friday that it does not condone discrimination or hate speech. It said the book, titled "Dangerous," is about free speech and will be published in March."We have always published books by a wide range of authors with greatly varying, and frequently controversial opinions," Simon & Schuster said. It asked readers to "withhold judgment until they have had a chance to read the actual contents of the book.""Dangerous" will be published by Simon & Schuster's imprint Treshold Editions, which focuses on books by conservative voices, including Rush Limbaugh and President-elect Donald Trump.The Hollywood Reporter reported Thursday that Yiannopoulos was paid $250,000 for the book. Simon & Schuster, which is owned by New York media company CBS Corp., said it does not discuss book advances.When asked for comment, Yiannopoulos referred to his Facebook post's about the book.The Chicago Review of Books announced on Twitter that it won't review any Simon & Schuster books next year because of the publisher's "disgusting validation of hate." In an emailed statement, it said that 15 of the more than 300 books it wrote about last year were Simon & Schuster imprint books. In their place, The Chicago Review of Books said it will choose 15 books from independent and small publishers to cover.Danielle Henederson, a writer whose memoir is expected to be published by Simon & Schuster in 2018, said on Twitter, "I'm looking at my simonschuster contract, and unfortunately there's no clause for 'what if we decide to publish a white nationalist.'"A representative for Henederson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.