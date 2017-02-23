NEWS

Alan Colmes, liberal voice on Fox, dead at 66

Alan Colmes, television host and political commentator, has died. He was 66. (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty)

NEW YORK --
Alan Colmes, the radio and television host and commentator best known as the amiable liberal foil to the hard-right Sean Hannity on the Fox News Channel, has died.

Fox spokeswoman Dana Klinghoffer confirmed his death Thursday. Fox also aired a statement from his family saying that he died Thursday morning after "a brief illness." Colmes was 66 and is survived by his wife, Jocelyn Elise Crowley.

Colmes was a New York City native who worked for years in radio and standup comedy before joining Fox in 1996. That same year he and the conservative Hannity began a 12-year run as co-hosts of the popular "Hannity & Colmes" program. Colmes also was an author, his books including "Thank the Liberals" and "Red, White & Liberal."

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have recently died
Related Topics:
newsentertainmentpoliticsfox news
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Officer who accidentally killed woman during gun training exercise charged with manslaughter
Winter storm to bring swath of snow to the Plains and Midwest
NYPD commissioner: Officers won't help with deportations
More News
Top Stories
CPD: 7 killed in city's deadliest day of shootings this year
Powerball winning numbers drawing yields winner in Indiana for lottery jackpot of $435M
Man claims dog shot his girlfriend
Preschool teacher fired after anti-Semitic tweets
Officer who accidentally killed woman during gun training exercise charged with manslaughter
Cubs giving fans in Loop chance to win tickets Thursday
Authorities: 1 dead, at least 1 injured in East Garfield Park crash
Show More
Jackie Evancho hopes to 'enlighten' Trump, would perform again at his inauguration
French Obama devotees launch 'OBAMA17' campaign
Identical vehicles shot in apparent case of mistaken identity
Employees at Palatine center for developmentally disabled charged with battery
Naperville police looking for man in tuxedo, possibly victim of crime
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos