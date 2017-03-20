  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
NEWS

Alderman Deb Mell's office burglarized

EMBED </>More News Videos

Chicago police are investigating a break-in at Alderman Deb Mell's office Monday morning. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are investigating after 33rd Ward Alderman Deb Mell's North Side office was burglarized early Monday.

A male suspect threw an object through the glass door of the office at about 3:25 a.m., police said. After gaining entry, the suspect stole a piece of computer equipment, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene and is not in custody, police said.

One person was inside the building at the time of the burglary. It is not known if that person came into contact with the suspect.

Police were seen Monday morning sweeping up all the broken glass. A sign right next to the door says, "Hate has no home here."

Mell represents the 33rd Ward, which includes the neighborhoods of Albany Park, Avondale, Irving Park, and Ravenswood Manor.
