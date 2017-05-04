CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Chicago aldermen call for police training on high-powered weapons after 2 officers shot

Both of the undercover Chicago police officers who were shot in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood were released Wednesday from the hospital. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
After two undercover Chicago police officers were shot in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood, there is a call to give police new weapons to protect officers.

Investigators said the shooter in Tuesday night's attack on police used a high-powered rifle. Several aldermen said that highlights a very serious issue.

Those aldermen believe more police need training and access to the same kinds of high-powered weapons, so they can better protect themselves.

They made that call Wednesday night, after the two injured officers returned home from the hospital.

Police said the plainclothes officers from the 9th District were conducting a gang investigation around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday near West 43rd Street and South Ashland Avenue when one or two cars followed them and opened fire on their gray, unmarked, tactical van.

The van was riddled with bullet holes. An AR-15 assault rifle was found near the scene, along with a car that may have been used in the attack.

Police said they have seen a rise in the use of military-style rifles in Chicago gang wars.

"The police department has to begin thinking outside the box and get these officers certified so we can carry these weapons," Alderman Ed Burke (14th Ward) said.

"Just coming on the scene and seeing what was left of the vehicle that was shot up was heart wrenching. I'm glad the officers are alright and resting with friends and family," CPD District 9 Commander Stephen Chung said.

There was a moment of prayer Wednesday night at the 9th District headquarters. There was also a vigil at the scene of the shooting.

Police are still questioning three men, who have each been called a person of interest. No one has been charged.

The Independent Police Review Authority is investigating the incident, including comprehensive use of force. The CPD is cooperating. Per department policy, the officers involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.
Related Topics:
newspolice officer shotmanhuntchicago police departmentchicago shootingchicago violenceChicagoBack of the Yards
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
2 CPD officers shot in Back of the Yards released from hospital
2 CPD officers shot in Back of the Yards, manhunt underway
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
2 CPD officers shot in Back of the Yards released from hospital
Chicago shooting victims' families feel police neglecting cases
24-hour vigil honors fallen Chicago police officers
45 killed in April shootings, Chicago police say
More chicago police department
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump expected to ease restrictions on religious participation in politics
House to hold vote on GOP health care bill Thursday
Key takeaways from FBI Director Comey's hearing
More News
Top Stories
Naperville mom hailed as hero in UT Austin attack
Sanctuary euthanizes all animals after request denied
VIDEO: Teacher knocked out during fight at school
'Not today': Woman fights off intruder with bat
Judge demands answers from DCFS on Semaj Crosby
What you need to know about Google Docs phishing scam
Body of serial killer linked to 1893 Chicago World's Fair murders exhumed
Show More
PHOTOS: Renderings of Obama Presidential Center released
3 charged after missing Ind. girl found in Ohio
Illinois gubernatorial candidates already spending big money
Who is the girl playing in the woods?
Single mom unknowingly moves into snake-infested home
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos