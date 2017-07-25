All 3 armed robbery suspects in custody, Elmhurst police say

Elmhurst police apprehended Tuesday morning a robbery suspect who was considered armed and dangerous. A crash in the west suburb led to the arrest of two other robbery suspects and led to a manhunt for the third.Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the area of North Avenue and Willow Road. They saw three people run from the scene. Officers pursued them and took two of the three into custody. A firearm was recovered.Police asked residents to keep their homes and vehicles locked as they searched for the third suspect.Hours later, an observant resident called 911 about a suspicious person in the 100-block of East Lake Frontage Street. Officers found the third suspect hiding under the outdoor deck of a home. He was taken into custody around 8:05 a.m., police said.Police said they are not looking for any other suspects.The three individuals are suspects in armed robberies and a shooting in west suburban Carol Stream and far west suburban Sycamore.Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, police said two men walked into a 7-Eleven store with a gun in the 400-block of West State Street in Sycamore.The store clerk was shot twice during a struggle with the suspects. The 45-year-old man was transported to Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, where his condition stabilized. He is expected to recover.The two men left in a small, white mid-sized vehicle, authorities said. The suspects were described as black men with short hair, believed to be in their 20s. One was wearing a T-shirt that looked like the American flag, and the other was wearing a white shirt.The man in the white shirt left the store wearing a black 7-Eleven shirt that investigators believe was originally worn by the clerk, police said.The two suspects are also believed to be involved in another armed robbery that happened about 12:10 a.m. Tuesday at a gas station at North and Gary avenues in Carol Stream, police said.The Sycamore Police Department is working with Carol Stream and Elmhurst police to continue investigating. Anyone with information was asked to call police at (815) 895-3435.