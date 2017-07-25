NEWS

All 3 armed robbery suspects in custody, Elmhurst police say

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wls"><span>WLS</span></div><span class="caption-text">(Sycamore Police Department)</span></div>
ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) --
Elmhurst police apprehended Tuesday morning a robbery suspect who was considered armed and dangerous. A crash in the west suburb led to the arrest of two other robbery suspects and led to a manhunt for the third.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the area of North Avenue and Willow Road. They saw three people run from the scene. Officers pursued them and took two of the three into custody. A firearm was recovered.

Police asked residents to keep their homes and vehicles locked as they searched for the third suspect.

Hours later, an observant resident called 911 about a suspicious person in the 100-block of East Lake Frontage Street. Officers found the third suspect hiding under the outdoor deck of a home. He was taken into custody around 8:05 a.m., police said.

Police said they are not looking for any other suspects.

The three individuals are suspects in armed robberies and a shooting in west suburban Carol Stream and far west suburban Sycamore.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, police said two men walked into a 7-Eleven store with a gun in the 400-block of West State Street in Sycamore.

The store clerk was shot twice during a struggle with the suspects. The 45-year-old man was transported to Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, where his condition stabilized. He is expected to recover.

The two men left in a small, white mid-sized vehicle, authorities said. The suspects were described as black men with short hair, believed to be in their 20s. One was wearing a T-shirt that looked like the American flag, and the other was wearing a white shirt.

The man in the white shirt left the store wearing a black 7-Eleven shirt that investigators believe was originally worn by the clerk, police said.

The two suspects are also believed to be involved in another armed robbery that happened about 12:10 a.m. Tuesday at a gas station at North and Gary avenues in Carol Stream, police said.

The Sycamore Police Department is working with Carol Stream and Elmhurst police to continue investigating. Anyone with information was asked to call police at (815) 895-3435.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsarmed robberyshootingcrashmanhuntElmhurstCarol Stream
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump hails John McCain as 'American hero' after deriding his war record before
US Navy ship fires multiple warning shots at Iranian boat in Persian Gulf
Trump calls Sessions 'very weak' on 'Clinton crimes'
Man missing from Near West Side found
More News
Top Stories
Florida teen wins $26,000 a year for life off $1 scratch-off
DCFS to answer questions about Semaj Crosby death
Man with autism missing from unincorporated Elmhurst
1 dead, 7 injured in multi-car crash on Lake Shore Drive
Viral 5-year-old who received heart passes away
2 shot in Country Club Hills home
3 charged in Back of the Yards shooting of Chicago police officer
One daughter dead, another in jail after crash is streamed live on Instagram
Show More
Mother, 1-year-old son killed in Beecher crash
Teen with mood disorder missing from East Garfield Park
Police: Son attempted to kill mother by cutting her throat
Grim details emerge as father is charged with murdering his 13-year-old son
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos