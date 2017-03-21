NEWS

Alleged double-fatal, wrong-way driver's cousin: 'There's no better person in the world'

EMBED </>More News Videos

Aretha Lynette Chavis

DURHAM, North Carolina --
Durham police are piecing together a wrong-way crash that left two people dead, one critically hurt, and seven less-seriously injured early Monday morning.

It happened along Interstate 85 near exit 179 for Club Boulevard.

Authorities said around 12:15 a.m., a red Hyundai Sonata and a Ford Expedition with a Pennsylvania license plate collided in the northbound lanes of I-85.

Police said the woman driving the Hyundai was headed the wrong way. The woman, identfied as Aretha Lynette Chavis, 49, of Durham, was killed.



"She was my best friend, my sister, my rock, my everything," Chavis' friend Janet Roberts said.

Roberts owns the Hyundai Sonata. Chavis was driving alone when the car collided with the Ford Expedition.

The driver of the SUV - 29-year-old Jerry Alamo of Central Falls, Rhode Island - was also killed. A passenger - 36-year-old Glenda Alamo - suffered critical injuries.

The other passengers - three children (ages 4, 10 and 11) and four adults (ages 16, 21, 22 and 32) - were taken to the hospital for treatment.

WATCH: Raw video from the crash scene
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities in Durham are investigating a crash that killed two people on Interstate 85



Durham police told ABC11 that Alamo and Chavis were killed instantly

Police are trying to learn why Chavis got on the interstate in the wrong direction.

"They called me first. I was the only number that they knew," said Chavis' cousin Robbin Chavis Williams. "My cousins called me and said 'she's gone' and I said, 'no she's not.' But now she's gone and there's no better person in the world."

Northbound lanes of I-85 reopened just before 5:30 a.m. after being closed for several hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related Topics:
newscrashwrong wayI-85traffic fatalitiesu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Teen mom told she can't return to school after missing too many days
Large carry-on electronics banned on flights to US from 8 countries
Cinco de Mayo celebration canceled amid immigration crackdown
Missing girl, 15, assaulted; possibly on Facebook Live, police say
More News
Top Stories
Baby born with 4 legs, 2 spines thrives after risky surgery
Large carry-on electronics banned on flights to US from 8 countries
Woman dies in murder-suicide after acquaintance didn't answer door, called 911
Alcohol found in car of teen found dead in woods 2 days after crash
Missing girl, 15, assaulted; possibly on Facebook Live, police say
Man rides horse through Texas Walmart in viral video
4 social workers to stand trial in death of 8-year-old boy
Show More
Woman loses fingers, toes to strep throat
Police: Texts indicated teacher's aide molesting girl, 9, planned to do more
More than 100 students surprised with new shoes, new bikes
Teen mom told she can't return to school after missing too many days
Cinco de Mayo celebration canceled amid immigration crackdown
More News
Top Video
Jesse Jackson Jr. says he has $1.8M in legal debt
More than 100 students surprised with new shoes, new bikes
Large carry-on electronics banned on flights to US from 8 countries
Missing girl, 15, assaulted; possibly on Facebook Live, police say
More Video