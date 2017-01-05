ARMED ROBBERY

Amazon truck stolen at gunpoint in Bridgeport
An Amazon delivery driver was allegedly held at gunpoint Thursday in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood before suspect took off in his truck. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An Amazon delivery driver was allegedly held at gunpoint Thursday in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood before the suspect took off in his truck.

Police said the male driver was heading back to his vehicle after making a delivery in the 3100-block of South Normal Avenue when a gunman walked up to him and demanded his keys.

The driver handed them over and the suspect took off in the Amazon truck, heading south on Normal, police said. Investigators have not yet located the vehicle.

The driver was not hurt during the robbery.

The incident follows a string of robberies, targeting delivery drivers making deliveries in the city in recent weeks.

Since December, thieves have hit at least a half dozen different delivery trucks in Chicago, sometimes stealing just packages and in other cases making off with the trucks themselves.

Earlier this week, two postal workers were both robbed on the city's South Side.

Amazon spokesperson, Ernesto Apreza, issued the following statement in regards to Thursday's robbery which said, "Our thoughts are with the delivery associate. Amazon will cooperate with the police and our service provider to bring the perpetrator to justice."

Detectives are still investigating the robbery but so far, no one is in custody and no arrests have been made.
