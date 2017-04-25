NEWS

Amber Alert canceled after vehicle found; search continues for toddler allegedly abducted by dad

A vehicle has been located after being driven by an armed man who allegedly abducted his 1-year-old girl in Rancho Cucamonga, prompting an Amber Alert. (KABC)

By
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. --
A vehicle has been located after being driven by an armed man who allegedly abducted his 1-year-old girl in Rancho Cucamonga, prompting an Amber Alert, authorities announced Tuesday morning.

The toddler, Lexi Segura, was taken by 38-year-old Daniel Segura about 5:40 p.m. Monday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

A red 2012 Mitsubishi Galant, believed to have been used in the kidnapping, was later discovered as the search for the child and the suspect continued. Due to the vehicle being recovered, authorities rescinded the official Amber Alert but emphasized that the investigation was no less urgent.

Lexi was last seen wearing a baby blue shirt with gold writing on it, blue jeans and pink shoes. She has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs about 35 pounds.

Segura is described as standing 5'5", weighs about 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the suspect's or victim's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Amber Alert hotline at (866) 346-7632.

Daniel Segura, 38, is shown with his daughter Lexi Segura, 1, in an undated photo.

(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
