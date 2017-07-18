Today's Top Stories
Amber Alert cancelled after 3 Indianapolis children located
Amber Alert cancelled after 3 Indianapolis children located
WLS
Tuesday, July 18, 2017 09:26PM
INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) --
An Amber Alert was cancelled after three children missing from Indianapolis were located.
State police thanked the community for their help. No further details have been released.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WLS-TV Chicago