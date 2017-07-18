NEWS

Amber Alert cancelled after 3 Indianapolis children located

INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) --
An Amber Alert was cancelled after three children missing from Indianapolis were located.

State police thanked the community for their help. No further details have been released.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsamber alertmissing childrenIndiana
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
White House blindsided by repeal-and-replace plan's implosion
Senate GOP lacks votes for Obamacare repeal, Trump says to let it fail
Cook Co. asks for outside review of property tax assessment system
More News
Top Stories
Marine veteran fatally shot while walking to dialysis treatment, police say
Mom charged after allegedly leaving baby in running car in Cicero
Officials: Australian woman shot after cops heard loud sound
Unclaimed $350,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Chicago
Boxer-in-training fatally beat 3-year-old girl, police say
Trump held previously undisclosed meeting with Putin at G-20, White House says
Mount Prospect man charged with South Loop bike thefts
Parents of alleged R. Kelly 'victim' speak out
Show More
Wilmington police looking for driver who flashed teenagers
Samsung gears up to launch the Galaxy Note 8
Cook Co. asks for outside review of property tax assessment system
Teenager who killed man over spilled coffee gets 20 years
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos