Amber Alert issued for 3 children believed to be in 'extreme danger'

INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) --An Amber Alert has been issued for three children that police believe are in "extreme danger."
Police said Lyle Daniel, 2, Evan Daniel, 3, and Bryce Young, 7, were last seen at 3 p.m. EST in Indianapolis. Indianapolis believe they were likely abducted by their mother, Mekielle Yaneek Pullins, known as Me Me, 22.
Lyle is described as a black male, 2 ft. 7 in. tall, 28 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Evan is described as a black male, 3 ft. 5 in. tall, 35 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Bryce is described as a black male, 5 ft. 3 in. tall, 55 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what any of the children were wearing at the time of their abduction.
Pullins is described as 5 ft. 8 in. tall, 143 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.
Police do not know what vehicle Pullins is driving.
If you have any information about the children, call 911 or the Indianapolis Metro Police Department at 1-888-582-6237.