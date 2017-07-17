AMBER ALERT

Amber alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy, police say

Police say 1-year-old Emiliano Salinas was abducted in a 1992 White Honda Accord in Soledad, California, Monday, July 17, 2017. (KGO-TV)

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. --
An amber alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy who police say was abducted in Monterey County. The AMBER Alert is in effect for Monterey, Alameda and Santa Clara counties.

Police say Emiliano Salinas was abducted from Soledad, California shortly before 5 a.m. Salinas is a 1-year-old Hispanic male, 2 feet tall, weighing 23 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black and white shirt and gray pants.

The suspect is unknown at this time.

The suspect was last seen driving a 1992 White Honda accord, with a California license plate number 6RGB061. The child was last seen in carseat in the rear of the vehicle.

If seen call 9-1-1 immediately.
