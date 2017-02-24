  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks at CPAC... NOW
Amber Alert issued for girl, 6, after mother fatally stabbed

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. --
Police in New York were looking Friday morning for a suspect in a double stabbing in Bridgeport that left one person dead.

Connecticut State Police issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old girl, Aylin Sofia Hernandez, who was not at the scene of the stabbing, inside a house on Greenwood Street.

Picture of Aylin:

6-year-old Aylin Hernandez


Authorities believe Aylin is with her father, Oscar Hernandez, who is named as a suspect in the double stabbing.

Aylin, of Bridgeport, is described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 4 feet tall and 55 pounds. The clothing she was last seen wearing is unknown.

Here is a look at the official Amber Alert poster:



Police responded to a home around 3 a.m. in Bridgeport where they found two people stabbed, according to the Bridgeport Police Department.

Bridgeport Police Chief Armando said that Aylin's mother died and another woman was injured in the attack, which occurred when the two came home and an argument ensued. Aylin's mother lived in the house with the suspect and their daughter.

Perez called it a domestic violence attack, "the ugly side of domestic violence, alcohol and drugs." One of the victims was stabbed 14 times, he said.

There had been no previous calls to the home, but Hernandez had a restraining order in place as a result of an assault on another woman, said Perez.

Hernandez fled the Greenwood Street home following the stabbing, police said. He was last seen traveling on Jennings Street in the Bronx, but police said they don't think he is still there. He is described as Hispanic, age 39, 5 feet and 165 pounds with brown hair.

"We believe (Aylin) is with him at this time," Perez said. "This is horrible. The scene there is horrendous. Horrendous."

He is in a gray sedan Hyundai Sonata, state police said, with Connecticut plate AG91925.

An Amber Alert issued around 7 a.m. by New York state citing the street in the Bronx.. Just after 4:30 a.m., an Amber Alert was issued by Connecticut State Police.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the Bridgeport police at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911.
