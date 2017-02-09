NEWS

Amtrak police officer shoots man outside Union Station

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
An Amtrak officer shot a 25-year-old man about a block away from Chicago's busy Union Station Wednesday night, police said.

Chicago police and Amtrak won't release many details about what led up to the shooting. Amtrak will only confirm that one of its officers was involved.

A law enforcement source said the Amtrak officer opened fire while responding to a robbery and was not hurt.

The shooting occurred about a block south of the train station in Chicago's West Loop around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday near West Van Buren and South Canal streets.

The man was shot in the left shoulder and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Chicago police are leading the investigation. Police said money and narcotics were recovered at the scene from the man who was shot.
