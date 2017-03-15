NEWS

Angelina Jolie defends UN, decries 'tide of nationalism'

Angelina Jolie arrives at the 20th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

GENEVA --
Angelina Jolie has made a strong defense of the United Nations, saying the world body, as "imperfect" as it is, needs reform but also support.

The American actress and special envoy for the U.N. refugee agency decried a "rising tide of nationalism masquerading as populism, and the re-emergence of policies encouraging fear and hatred of others" during a speech at the U.N. in Geneva on Wednesday.

Saying she was speaking as a "proud American" and "an internationalist," Jolie said some politicians were elected "partly on the basis of dismissing international institutions and agreements."

She didn't mention President Donald Trump, amid concerns that the U.S. administration could cut crucial funding for the United Nations.

"We have to recognize the damage we do when we undermine the U.N., or use it selectively, or not at all," Jolie said. She said "there is not a single humanitarian appeal anywhere in the world that is funded by even by half of what is required."

Jolie addressed a ceremony honoring Sergio Vieira de Mello, the U.N. envoy to Iraq who died in a 2003 bombing attack in Baghdad, and cited his faith in the institution despite its shortcomings.

"The U.N. is an imperfect organization because we are imperfect. It is not separate from us," she said, adding that de Mello believed it should be "more decisive, less bureaucratic," but "he never said it was pointless and he never threw in the towel."
Related Topics:
newsangelina joliedonald trumpunited nationsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Former college volleyball coach charged with sexual battery
Trump puts brakes on Obama-era auto emissions regulations
Watch as car crashes through busy restaurant
More News
Top Stories
Man in custody after 12-hour barricade in Edison Park
Ravinia announces 2017 season schedule
Man accidentally shot, killed at his birthday party
Passenger's battery-powered headphones explode mid-flight
Victim fakes his own death to catch ex-wife plotting murder-for-hire
Drive-thru rescue: Worker jumps to help unconscious officer
Former college volleyball coach charged with sexual battery
Show More
Dad sentenced for forcing teen daughter into prostitution
At least 10 freight train cars derail in Lake Forest
Vasectomy procedures spike during March Madness
Watch as car crashes through busy restaurant
Girl donates birthday gifts to kids with cancer
More News
Photos
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
PHOTOS: 35 vehicles involved in chain-reaction Kennedy crashes
PHOTOS: Snow blankets Chicago area
Freight train derails in Blue Island
More Photos