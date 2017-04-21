NEWS

Appeals court denies Blagojevich request for 3rd sentencing

Rod Blagojevich. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
A federal court took just three days to reject the appeal of imprisoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, dashing one of the Democrat's last hopes of getting out of prison before he has served his full 14-year sentence for corruption.

The unanimous ruling Friday by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago dismissed arguments that the trial judge should have reduced the 60-year-old's prison term at an August resentencing because of his good behavior during five years behind bars.

During the original 2011 sentencing, Judge James Zagel berated Blagojevich, saying he had "torn and disfigured" Illinois, including by seeking to trade an appointment to former President Barack Obama's old Senate seat for campaign cash. The 14-year sentence Zagel imposed was the longest in Illinois history for public corruption.

The 7th Circuit did toss five of 18 Blagojevich convictions in 2015 and ordered Zagel to resentence Blagojevich, though the appellate court left the decision up to the lower-court judge to cut time off the sentence. At the second sentencing in August, Zagel imposed the same 14-year sentence. That led to the now-rejected appeal.

Posting rulings so soon after oral arguments is rare, likely reflecting that the panel saw the decision as straightforward and that there was little disagreement among them. The one-time contestant on Donald Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice" could appeal, but the ex-governor's own attorneys said earlier this week that this was likely the end of the legal road.

In their written opinion, the three-judge panel rejected arguments made Tuesday that Zagel should have put greater weight on 100 letters from fellow inmates who described how Blagojevich taught history and served as a life coach to prisoners. The six-page ruling said that more relevant to his sentence was what Blagojevich did as governor before his 2008 arrest.

"Blagojevich's treatment of fellow inmates may show that outside of office he is an admirable person, but the court was entitled to impose punishment that reflects how Blagojevich behaved when he had a different menu of opportunities and to deter those who hold office today," the ruling says.

A prosecutor underlined to the court Tuesday that Blagojevich has never admitted serious wrongdoing.

"There's nothing anywhere where the defendant says, 'I apologize for putting my own personal interests ahead of the interests of the public I was charged with serving,'" Debra Bonamici said.
Related Topics:
newscorruptionrod blagojevichChicago
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Blagojevich attorneys return to appeals court in effort to reduce sentence
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
House explosion reported in Markham
Guilty verdict in 2013 slaying of Highland Park man
How missing Tenn. student and her former teacher were found
Russian aircraft fly close to Alaska for 4th time in 4 days
More News
Top Stories
House explosion reported in Markham
Police: Man arrested admitted to killing woman, said he was 'partying rough'
Elizabeth Thomas rescued, Tad Cummins charged after student, teacher missing 5 weeks
Your credit score could change this year
VIDEO: Semi drags car along interstate
Jogger lied about finding ball of snakes
NCIS: Navy SEAL possessed and produced child porn on phone
Show More
Guilty verdict in 2013 slaying of Highland Park man
Police: Soccer coach paid for sex, fathered child of ex-player, 15
NFL Schedule: Chicago Bears matchups released for 2017
Former President Obama to visit University of Chicago
Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk
More News
Photos
Shedd Aquarium celebrates baby dolphin's 1st birthday
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
More Photos