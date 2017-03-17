Armed robbery in Hinsdale jewelry store caught on camera

Hinsdale police are searching for three suspects in a violent armed robbery caught on camera at a jewelry store.Three masked and armed men stormed into Razny Jewelers on South Washington just after 10 a.m. Friday. They tackled one employee, pushed another to the floor and stole a number of expensive items, police said.Police said there may be a fourth man involved who acted as a lookout. The robbers fled in a silver Lexus SUV. An investigation is ongoing and police are still searching for the suspects.