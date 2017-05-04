NEWS

Army releases controversial photo showing photographer's last moment

EMBED </>More News Videos

An emotional, gut-wrenching photo taken by an Army combat photographer is dividing social media. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on May 3, 2017.

An emotional, gut-wrenching photo taken by an Army combat photographer is dividing social media.

The picture, which was taken by Army specialist Hilda Clayton, was snapped in the final moments of her life.

Specialist Clayton was one of five soldiers who died when a mortar tube accidentally exploded during a training exercise in Afghanistan.

An alternate photo was taken by one of the Afghan soldiers at the moment of the explosion and shows a different angle of this deadly accident.

The military says sharing Clayton's final photograph, showing the final moments of the 22-year-old specialist's life, is a tribute to her and a reminder of the dangers both genders face in combat.

Clayton was the first combat documentation and production specialist to be killed in Afghanistan.

Critics are horrified, taking to social media and calling the decision to publish this picture tasteless, insensitive, cruel and disrespectful to her family.

Her family approved the release of the photo.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldphotographyarmybig talkerstrending
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Dad of teen beaten in video on Snapchat files lawsuit
House to vote on Republican health care plan today
Trump signs executive order to ease restrictions on religious participation in politics
More News
Top Stories
Man convicted in deadly fire at age 14 released from prison
Manhunt underway in River West for carjacking, chase suspect
Woman hit by stray bullet during Cardinals game
Aldermen call for CPD access to high-powered weapons after 2 officers shot
House to vote on GOP health care bill Thursday
Family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seating
Son shares memory of night Skokie couple of 69 years died 40 min. apart
Show More
Officer saves a young child from drowning
Prince Philip to step down from public duties in fall: Buckingham Palace
Man accused of fondling woman on CTA bus, trying to abduct her
Man with schizophrenia missing from Chatham
What's Driving You Crazy? Jane Addams Tollway overhead signs
More News
Top Video
Manhunt underway in River West for carjacking, chase suspect
Aldermen call for CPD access to high-powered weapons after 2 officers shot
What's Driving You Crazy? Jane Addams Tollway overhead signs
Naperville mom hailed as hero in UT Austin attack
More Video