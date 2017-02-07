NEWS

Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline

Protesters demonstrate in solidarity with members of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in North Dakota over the construction of the Dakota Access oil pipeline in December 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

BISMARCK, N.D. --
The Army has notified Congress that it will allow the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, completing the four-state project to move North Dakota oil to Illinois.

The Justice Department filed court documents Tuesday including letters to members of Congress from Deputy Assistant Army Secretary Paul Cramer. The Army intends to allow the crossing under Lake Oahe (oh-AH'-hee) as early as Wednesday.

The crossing is the final big chunk of work on the pipeline.

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe worries a pipeline leak could pollute drinking water. It's promised to continue legal challenges.

Dallas-based pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners says the pipeline is safe.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldarmyoil
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Army Corps blocks route of Dakota Access oil pipeline
2 arrested after dangling alongside #NoDAPL banner at Bears-Vikings game
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Army Will Grant Easement for Dakota Access Pipeline
Mumps Outbreak Reaches 367 Cases in Washington State
At Least 4 Tornadoes Reported in Southeast Louisiana
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
More News
Top Stories
South Elgin students wear Cubs gear to support injured classmate
Betsy DeVos confirmed as education secretary in historic vote
Man dies in front of families at Chuck E. Cheese's
Man charged in ex-wife's murder in Wheaton; bond set at $2 million
Northwestern investigates reports of drugging, sex assault at 2 fraternities
Michael Jordan's Steak House, InterContinental bar report data breach
Lake County (IN) Government Center given all-clear after phone threat
Show More
Police: Cold taco leads woman to shoot her boyfriend
Dog flu outbreak halts adoptions at Chicago shelter
Serial child rape suspect to judge: 'I'm scared to death'
NJ mom sentenced for baby's methadone death
Boy, 2, gets kidney from parents' former classmate
More News
Photos
Indiana man pleads guilty in abduction, slaying of toddler
Shedd mourns death of 'Granddad,' oldest living aquarium fish
PHOTOS: Winter fun around the world
Willis Tower to get $500 million renovation
More Photos