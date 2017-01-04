NEWS

Arrest made after viral video of female Lyft driver violently attacked over parking spot

Authorities said 47-year-old Malcolm May was arrested after he attacked a Lyft driver in Santa Ana on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016.

SANTA ANA, Calif. --
A man suspected of attacking a female Lyft driver at a Santa Ana gas station has been arrested, according to officials.

Santa Ana police said 47-year-old Malcolm May was taken into custody and booked robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The violent attack was captured on surveillance images from the Arco gas station near the intersection of Main Street and MacArthur Boulevard on Friday.

The Lyft driver, who Eyewitness News has only identified as Terri, also managed to capture the vicious onslaught on her cellphone.

Terri said May started yelling at her after she parked crooked. Terri said she apologized and moved her car, but May continued to yell at her.

"I accidentally parked a little crooked and I didn't realize it at the time that I was parked so crooked and this man came up to the front of my car, to the front hood and started yelling," Terri recalled.

She said May got out of his vehicle and attacked her.

"I've never even seen this guy before," Terri said. "It was really scary."

Detectives said they received tips from Eyewitness News viewers after our initial report aired and their information proved valuable in their investigation.

VIDEO: Female Lyft driver violently attacked over parking spot in Santa Ana
Video captured a man violently attacking a woman at a gas station in Santa Ana.

