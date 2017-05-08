NEWS

Arrest made in kidnapping, sex assault of 4-year-old girl

Arrest made in kidnapping and sexual assault of 4-year-old girl. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 7, 2017. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. --
Police say they have made an arrest in the abduction and sexual assault of a four-year-old girl in Wilmington, Delaware last month.

Police have not released any of the details, but will hold a press conference Monday around 1:00 p.m.

Parents and children in the Village of Plum Run have remained on high alert since the girl's kidnapping. She was taken while playing outside her home with friends in the 4800 block of Sugar Plum Court on April 6.

News of the arrest has residents breathing a sigh of relief.

"Thank God, I just thank God that he's been caught," said resident Pat Weaverling.

For the moment, authorities are tight-lipped about the details.


But it's welcome news for 11-year-old Kal-kidan Endashaw, who was playing with the victim in their neighborhood when she was snatched.

"I saw a car slow down over here. And my friend was like 'is he telling them to come in the car?'" Endashaw recalled.

With her father by her side, Endashaw gave Action News a firsthand account of the terrifying seconds after the abduction.

"I said 'Excuse me, what are you doing?' Then I saw him grab her and start driving down, and then I started running and screaming. And I started yelling for help," she said.

Trying to chase after the car, the 11-year-old was no match for the suspect's dark colored sedan with tinted windows.

He makes off with the 4-year-old, who hours later, is discovered barely clothed and walking alone in a nearby park.

"The kids haven't been playing outside anymore. The street used to be full of kids, and everybody is on alert," said Weaverling.

For weeks, detectives focused on leads including the suspect's vehicle description and suspicious tire tracks, possibly from a quick getaway - tips that likely helped track this child predator.

Resident Shelly Hartford said, "We've been on edge ever since, just waiting to hear that he's been captured. And I'm glad that he is".

Dave Hartford said, "Great police work. Great police work."
