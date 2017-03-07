ASPIRA charter school teachers to announce strike date

CHICAGO (WLS) --Hundreds of Chicago charter school students could learn Tuesday when their teachers plan to strike.
Teachers at ASPIRA have said enough is enough. They said they are done with negotiations and voted last month to strike. A letter was sent home to parents, warning them of the walkout.
"Our teachers and educational staff are the backbone of Chicago's charter schools, and ASPIRA educators have taken this serious step today because they feel they must to protect their classrooms," ChiACTS Local 4343 President Chris Baehrend said in February.
It would be the first charter school network strike in the nation.
ASPIRA runs four publicly-funded Chicago charter schools - a middle school and three high schools - and serves about 1,800 students, who are mostly Latino.
In the letter, school officials said they offered the teachers union a 2 percent annual increase. The union asked for more than 3 percent. The two sides were apparently supposed to meet again for further negotiations, which the school said never happened.
ASPIRA Charter Schools said they have had to make drastic cuts to the budget and administration. ASPIRA also said the demands from the teachers union will jeopardize teaching positions, affect classroom size and hurt the education for students.
Teachers argued that ASPIRA's school day is 45 minutes to an hour longer than a school day at Chicago Public Schools and that their teachers have historically received less pay than teachers at other schools.
Negotiations have been going on for 10 months. Teachers plan to announce the strike date Tuesday morning.