Tout l??quipage s?y est mis pour vous offrir le seul #MannequinChallenge de l?espace et en m?me temps une visite de la @Space_station! pic.twitter.com/TSWp96jr8o — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) December 29, 2016

The Mannequin Challenge made its way to outer space. The astronauts on board the International Space Station managed to get it done without gravity.And as you can imagine, it's hard to look frozen when you are floating around in space.Whether it was a foot or hand everyone had to hook onto something to keep themselves from moving.Last month, the ABC 7 news team gave the Mannequin Challenge a try.