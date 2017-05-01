  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Chopper 7HD over May Day march to Daley Plaza... around 2PM
  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
NEWS

1 person arrested after deadly stabbing near University of Texas-Austin gym

AUSTIN, Texas --
At least three people have been stabbed on campus near the University of Texas gym in Austin, emergency officials said. Police said one person is in custody.

CLICK/TAP TO WATCH LIVE VIDEO


The Austin-Travis County EMS has been updating the incident on Twitter after they were dispatched near the Gregory gym on 2101 Speedway. At least one victim is critical.


Emergency crews were notified just after 1:30 p.m. about a multiple stabbing.

The university sent an alert to everyone on campus saying that there was criminal activity with injury.


This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates on air and online.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsstabbinguniversity of texasu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
May Day protesters take streets for workers' rights
1 dead, 2 injured in UT Austin stabbing; suspect in custody: Police
Prosecutors ask judge to reject request to vacate Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction
Dallas police searching for gunman who shot paramedic, officials say
More News
Top Stories
May Day in Chicago: Hundreds march for immigrant rights
Flight diverted due to smoke on plane
The new 'LIVE with Kelly' co-host is ...
Police: Woman agreed to swap sex for chicken McNuggets
Woman: Note from Chinese 'prisoner' hidden in new purse
Dallas paramedic shot, authorities say; scene remains 'active'
Military dad poses as catcher to surprise kids at baseball game
Show More
Weekend downpour prompts flooding concerns
Man accused of killing girlfriend in front of her 3 kids
Police: Suspect pulls gun on employee during Orland Park robbery
San Diego witness: 'Relaxed' gunman held beer in 1 hand, gun in the other
Police: 4 dead, 17 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
More News
Photos
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
Cool or creepy? New sculpture draws strong reactions
Cubs usher with heart problem nearly didn't get World Series ring
More Photos