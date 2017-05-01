AUSTIN, Texas --At least three people have been stabbed on campus near the University of Texas gym in Austin, emergency officials said. Police said one person is in custody.
The Austin-Travis County EMS has been updating the incident on Twitter after they were dispatched near the Gregory gym on 2101 Speedway. At least one victim is critical.
UPDATE2 2101 Speedway-PT count may be 4. 1 poss DOS. Crews confirm. all pts accounted for and treating pts. Trauma alert declared for 1. MTF— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) May 1, 2017
Emergency crews were notified just after 1:30 p.m. about a multiple stabbing.
The university sent an alert to everyone on campus saying that there was criminal activity with injury.
Please follow @UTAustinPolice & @Austin_Police for more updates pic.twitter.com/O9tNbRDQnm— UT Austin (@UTAustin) May 1, 2017
This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates on air and online.
