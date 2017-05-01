UPDATE2 2101 Speedway-PT count may be 4. 1 poss DOS. Crews confirm. all pts accounted for and treating pts. Trauma alert declared for 1. MTF — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) May 1, 2017

At least three people have been stabbed on campus near the University of Texas gym in Austin, emergency officials said. Police said one person is in custody.The Austin-Travis County EMS has been updating the incident on Twitter after they were dispatched near the Gregory gym on 2101 Speedway. At least one victim is critical.Emergency crews were notified just after 1:30 p.m. about a multiple stabbing.The university sent an alert to everyone on campus saying that there was criminal activity with injury.This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates on air and online.