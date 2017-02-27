NEWS

At least 1 dead after small plane crashes into California home

A small plane crashed into a Riverside home, killing at least one person. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. --
At least one person is dead after a small plane crashed into a home near the Riverside Municipal Airport on Monday.

WATCH LIVE: AIR7 HD over small plane crash in Riverside

Officials said the crash happened near Rhonda Road and Dewey Avenue. It appeared the plane clipped one home, crashed into another, and the fire engulfed a third home.

Fire officials stated there were a total of six patients. Four of the six patients were on the plane. Three of the four patients on the plane have been accounted for, officials said.

Two other people were pulled from the third home that was engulfed in flames and rushed to the hospital, according to the fire department.

At least one person was confirmed to be dead.


The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane that crashed was a Cessna 310. FAA officials said the plane departed from Riverside and was headed to San Jose.

Witnesses reported hearing a large explosion and feeling the ground shake.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
