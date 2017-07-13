NEWS

ATM customers get 'help me' notes from trapped contractor along with cash

EMBED </>More Videos

Contractor stuck inside ATM room (KTRK)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas --
Bank of America customers in Corpus Christi were baffled after they received notes asking for help along with the money they were trying to withdraw out of an ATM.

A contractor got stuck inside the ATM room at the Bank of America located on the 400 block of Mesquite after he was changing out a lock.

He slipped notes through the receipt slot to customers saying he was locked inside and to call his boss. Although most of the customers thought it was a joke, one person took it seriously and called for help.

One of the notes read, "Please help. I'm stuck in here and I don't have my phone. Please call my boss at 210-***-****."

"We come out here, and sure enough we can hear a little voice coming from the machine," Senior Officer Richard Olden told KZTV. "So we are thinking this is a joke. It's got to be a joke."

Police arrived and freed the man by kicking down the door. He was stuck inside for about two hours.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsatmbank of americau.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump told French first lady, 'You're in such good shape'
'To me, I was dead already': Emotional stories take you inside horrific Grenfell Tower fire
Trump defends son again during Paris visit
Senate GOP releases revised health care bill as hunt for support goes on
More News
Top Stories
Flood concerns continue as Des Plaines River continues to rise
Illinois teen posts 'I love you so much' after allegedly killing mom
Human remains discovered in Pa. search; 1 of 4 missing men ID'd
Jose Quintana goes from White Sox to Cubs
Pastor gets 15 years for raping girls in church basement
Sheriff: Man sneaks into tent, stabs man at north suburban campground
3 charged after Joliet fire kills 2 women, baby
Show More
Woman stabbed outside Jefferson Park Blue Line station
Mom wants apology over McDonald's slide covered in poop
17-year-old girl missing from Milwaukee
Beloved 28-year-old giraffe Sabrena dies at Lincoln Park Zoo
Glass-filled meatballs found in pet owners' backyards
More News
Top Video
Flood concerns continue as Des Plaines River continues to rise
Rainbow PUSH convention kicks off in Chicago
Boy, 17, charged in killing of Glenview teen, is suspect in another shooting
Gas tax hike hidden in Illinois budget
More Video