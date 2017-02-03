NEWS

Attorney asks judge to dismiss charges against Chicago cop

CHICAGO --
Attorneys for a white Chicago police officer charged in the death of a black teen who was shot 16 times said Friday that grand jurors were wrongly told that officers tampered with audio and video recordings of the fatal encounter.

Jason Van Dyke's attorney urged a judge to throw out the first-degree murder charges in the 2014 death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

"There was a rush to sacrifice Jason Van Dyke to the angry mob out there," defense attorney Daniel Herbert told a Cook County judge.

It's the second motion Van Dyke's attorneys have filed seeking to have the case dismissed. The judge hasn't ruled on either motion.

In the previous motion, Herbert said statements Van Dyke and other officers gave investigators helped build the case against Van Dyke even after the officers were assured they wouldn't be used against them.

Herbert said the new motion focuses on a "whole different set of irregularities that were done" before grand jurors. He said grand jurors also were wrongly told that McDonald was shot in the back at first.

"The grand jurors were deceived on critical issues," Herbert said.

McDonald's death prompted a Justice Department investigation that found Chicago police had violated people's constitutional rights. Van Dyke was the first Chicago officer in nearly 35 years to be charged with first-degree murder for an on-duty fatality.

Van Dyke is scheduled to be back in court March 23.
Related Topics:
newslaquan mcdonalddashcam videojason van dykechicago police departmentpolice shootingChicago
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
US Defends Release of 9-Year-Old Bomb-Making Video Seized in Yemen Raid
Woman shot in Munster, 2 suspects in custody
Suspected Louvre Attacker ID'd as Egyptian National on Tourist Visa
More News
Top Stories
Worker killed in Geneva Commons tower accident
Luxury cars stolen from Evanston dealership
US hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions
Ex-classmate charged in murder of missing NJ teen; body never found
Bowling Green massacre? Top Trump aide says she misspoke
New website for information on political protests in Chicago
Atlanta police backfire with tweet about Beyonce and gunfire
Show More
Man told he was 'just fat' has 130-pound tumor removed
Man sets off explosive at Cheesecake Factory
Unidentified woman found unresponsive in Lakeview
Nordstrom to drop Ivanka Trump's clothing, accessories line
DeVos clears major Senate hurdle toward becoming education secretary
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Winter fun around the world
Willis Tower to get $500 million renovation
1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
More Photos