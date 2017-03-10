Attorney general seeks resignations of 46 US attorneys

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is seeking the resignations of 46 United States attorneys who were appointed during the prior presidential administration, including Chicago-based U.S. Attorney Zach Fardon.In a statement Friday, the Justice Department said the request was similar to ones made in past presidential transitions.The department said many federal prosecutors appointed in the Obama administration have already left their positions, but that Sessions is now seeking the resignations of 46 holdovers.There are 93 U.S. Attorney posts.The DOJ declined to comment on specific U.S. attorney posts.The DOJ resignation requests are typical of transitions, especially when there is a change in party. Different administrations manage the process in slightly different ways, but the result is similar. However, just because a resignation is tendered is not a guarantee that the resignation will be accepted. Some U.S. attorneys stay on to serve in the new administration. President Donald Trump's nominee for Deputy Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein, was appointed as U.S. Attorney by President George W. Bush and stayed on to serve in the Obama administration for eight years.Sessions received a similar resignation request from then-Attorney General Janet Reno when he was serving as U.S. Attorney in Alabama. His letter was dated March 23, 1993.