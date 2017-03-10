NEWS

Attorney general seeks resignations of 46 US attorneys

(WLS)

WASHINGTON (WLS) --
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is seeking the resignations of 46 United States attorneys who were appointed during the prior presidential administration, including Chicago-based U.S. Attorney Zach Fardon.

In a statement Friday, the Justice Department said the request was similar to ones made in past presidential transitions.

The department said many federal prosecutors appointed in the Obama administration have already left their positions, but that Sessions is now seeking the resignations of 46 holdovers.

There are 93 U.S. Attorney posts.
DOJ Statement:

"As was the case in prior transitions, many of the United States Attorneys nominated by the previous administration already have left the Department of Justice. The Attorney General has now asked the remaining 46 presidentially appointed U.S. Attorneys to tender their resignations in order to ensure a uniform transition. Until the new U.S. Attorneys are confirmed, the dedicated career prosecutors in our U.S. Attorney's Offices will continue the great work of the Department in investigating, prosecuting, and deterring the most violent offenders."

The DOJ declined to comment on specific U.S. attorney posts.

The DOJ resignation requests are typical of transitions, especially when there is a change in party. Different administrations manage the process in slightly different ways, but the result is similar. However, just because a resignation is tendered is not a guarantee that the resignation will be accepted. Some U.S. attorneys stay on to serve in the new administration. President Donald Trump's nominee for Deputy Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein, was appointed as U.S. Attorney by President George W. Bush and stayed on to serve in the Obama administration for eight years.

Sessions received a similar resignation request from then-Attorney General Janet Reno when he was serving as U.S. Attorney in Alabama. His letter was dated March 23, 1993.

AP and ABC News contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsattorney generalpoliticsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Inside the Senate GOP resistance to Trumpcare
'No question' some government employees working against Trump, Spicer says
California State Bar bans sex between attorneys and clients
More News
Top Stories
Carjacker forced woman into trunk before 23-mile joyride, crash, police say
Officer pleads guilty to impregnating 14-year-old
Mom pulls gun on another mom in school drop-off line
4 shot, 2 fatally, in Washington Park gas station shooting
Pregnant woman kicked in stomach during subway scuffle
Hawaii teacher: 'I won't teach' undocumented immigrants
Staples to close 70 more stores
Show More
Dozens of historic human remains, coffins unearthed at construction site
1 dead, 2 hurt in Lake Shore Drive crash near Grant Park
Ivanka Trump sales boom in February
Band teacher faces 33 charges for alleged sex crimes involving student
Muslim family files lawsuit after being kicked off United flight at O'Hare
More News
Photos
Freight train derails in Blue Island
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours
Brookfield Zoo optimistic new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos