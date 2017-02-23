NEWS

Authorities: 1 dead, at least 1 injured in East Garfield Park crash

A man was killed and two other people were injured in a crash early Thursday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, authorities said. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man was killed and at least one other person was injured in a crash early Thursday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, authorities said.

A Kia and a Volkswagen collided shortly after 2 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Lake, according to preliminary information from Chicago police. The crash caused both vehicles to hit a concrete support pillar under the CTA Green Line tracks.

A man who was in the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at Norwegian American Hospital, police and fire officials said. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office did not immediately provide details on the death.

The female driver of the Kia, whose age was not known, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to police. She is now in police custody.

The CPD Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash, police said. Further details were not immediately available.

Lake Street was closed for about five hours after the crash.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
