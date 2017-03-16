Breaking Burke- three year old boy found dead outside a home in Morganton. Deputies believe he wandered out last night. Prayers for family pic.twitter.com/v05TAPjfE2 — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) March 15, 2017

Deputies are investigating after they said a toddler was found dead outside a home early Wednesday morning in Burke County, N.C.Officials toldthat they were called to the home on Hopewell Road, just south of Morganton, around 7 a.m. and found a 3-year-old boy dead outside.Authorities said that someone driving by the home spotted the child and called 911.Investigators think the boy, who had turned 3 the day before, wandered outside sometime during the night and may have died as a result of exposure to the cold.Deputies toldthat when they got to the home the front door was open and the mother was still asleep inside.Wind-chill values in the High Country were below zero that night.The name of the child has not been released and deputies closed down Hopewell Road while they investigated.