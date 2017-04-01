Autistic girl, 12, missing from North Side

A 12-year-old autistic girl is missing from the North Side, Chicago police said.Michaela Padilla left her home in the 3700-block of West George Avenue without permission and knowledge of her parents at about 2 p.m. Friday, police said.Padilla is autistic and may appear aggressive, police said. She is 5 feet 0 inches, 112 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a bluish/greenish winter jacket with peace signs all over it, black jeans and pink, blue and green gym shoes.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.