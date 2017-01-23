NEWS

Autopsy: Manner of death still pending after Highland Park Man found after fire at River North parking garage

Louis Cohen. (Photo from chambersandpartners.com)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The cause and manner of death of a Highland Park man found after a fire in the parking garage of a River North high-rise Tuesday morning are still pending, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Chicago police and fire responded around 6 a.m. to a report of a "rubbish fire" on the 11th floor of a parking garage located in the 300-block of North LaSalle Street. When they arrived, they found the remains of Louis Cohen, 60.

Cohen's body was found badly burned.

Cohen worked as a real estate attorney for Foley and Lardner LLP for eight months in the Business Law Department, the firm said in a news release. He was formerly with firm DLA Piper for 27 years. His firm said Cohen previously represented the owner and redeveloper of the Chicago Soho House Club and the City of Atlanta in connection with negotiations leading to the development of the $1.4 billion stadium for the Atlanta Falcons.

Cohen was a founding member and director of the Stanford Real Estate Council, the release said.
