A 3-month-old baby was brought in for questioning by the U.S. Embassy in London after his grandfather accidentally checked the wrong box on a travel form.It started when baby Harvey's grandfather, Paul Kenyon accidentally checked the wrong box on a a vital travel form.Harvey was about to take his first overseas trip to Orlando, Florida.Grandpa was filling out the visa forms when he accidentally checked yes to question D, which reads: "Do you seek to engage in or have you ever engaged in terrorist activities, espionage, sabotage, or genocide?"Kenyon calls it the most costly mistake ever, which included a ten hour detour, missed flights and at least 3,000 Euros in fees.He says while the embassy did not have a good sense of humor, he did, joking that the only thing Harvey has ever sabotaged is a few diapers.