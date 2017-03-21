Babysitter charged with battery, neglect in Indiana infant's death

The Cook County medical examiner said she died of closed head injuries consistent with "shaken baby syndrome."Trisha Woodworth, 26, was charged with aggravated battery, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and battery resulting in death to a person less than 14 years of age, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.Woodworth is charged in the death of 8-month-old Maci Moor, who died on April 15, 2016. At that time, paramedics were called to her home in the 2200-block of West 41st Street for a report of an unresponsive baby. She died at Comer Children's Hospital on April 19.Woodworth had been babysitting the day paramedics were called. Friends said she was a childhood friend of baby Maci's mother. The family had been using her for a babysitter for two months prior to Maci's death.The incident was troubling for many who know the Moor family."For a year, I mean, we all were just hoping she would say something, or admit that it was an accident, or that she actually did it and give some sort of peace for the family and this whole neighborhood," said Nany Jeeninga."You wonder what your neighbors are capable of and why would they do anything like that. It's just heartbreaking," said Lisa Bolante.During the 11-month investigation, doctors and medical examiners reported the baby had swelling of the brain and her injuries were consistent with "shaken baby syndrome." An initial autopsy did not rule on her cause or manner of death, but the medical examiner ruled her death a homicide."I'm glad they finally came to this point of an arrest and hopefully they get the justice they deserve," Bolante said."I'm glad there is a start of closure, we'll find out more on what happened. But that's about all I have to say, I just feel for the family going through this all over again," Jeeninga said.The family is still grieving and declined to be interviewed.