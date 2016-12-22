NEWS

Bad parker in Maine gets blocked in by shopping carts
EMBED </>More News Videos

Someone took their frustration with poor parking jobs a little far in Maine. (KTRK)

BIDDEFORD, Maine --
A shopper in Maine is doing something we all dream of: getting back at a terrible parker.

Matthew Mills of Biddeford, Maine, took the photo at a Walmart parking lot and posted it to Facebook with the caption, "This guy got a lesson in parking."

In the photo, a car is clearly not just over the line, but straddling it. Mills told Eyewitness News the parking spots were designated for handicapped parking. The alleged "parking fail" was apparently enough to send someone over the edge. Mills said someone used the shopping carts to block in the car, but there could be more to this story.

"I was told it was an employee," said Mills. "It was icy and they (allegedly) slid into the spot this way and later found the carts arranged around their car.

The post has since been liked and shared thousands of times.
Related Topics:
newsbuzzworthybizarre
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Boy dies after falling from Wisconsin Dells water slide
After Bathroom Bill Repeal Failure, ACLU to See North Carolina 'in Court'
Passenger Accused of Harassing Ivanka Trump Removed From Flight
72 Now Dead in Siberia After Drinking Counterfeit Alcohol
More News
Top Stories
Parents of CPS student harassed by classmate meet with school
Chicago goes 4 days without fatal shooting
Boy dies after falling from Wisconsin Dells water slide
CTA Red Line rider robbed, beaten at Sox-35th station
Four armed robberies reported in Waukegan
Video of racist rant in JC Penney goes viral
Young mother from MTV's '16 and Pregnant' found dead
Show More
Pope blasts Vatican resistance to reform in Christmas speech
53 puppies die in transport vehicle in southwest Missouri
Brave girl calls 911 from closet during home invasion
Colo, oldest gorilla in US, turns 60
Boy with cerebral palsy gets heartwarming Christmas surprise
More News
Top Video
North Carolina legislature fails to repeal 'bathroom bill'
4 injured 5-vehicle crash on North Side
Parents of CPS student harassed by classmate meet with school
Police searching for serial package thief on Northwest Side
More Video