Bail set for man charged in Illinois Prairie Path attack

UNINCORPORATED WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) --Matthew Grover appeared in bond court at the DuPage County Courthouse on Wednesday morning after being arrested for attacking a woman on the Illinois Prairie Path Monday afternoon.
Grover's bail was set at $200,000 by Judge Joseph T. Bugos with the condition that he has to stay off of the Illinois Prairie Path.
In court, a representative for the state's attorney said that Grover is "an extreme risk to the community."
Police said Grover, 31, of Winfield, Ill., is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery on a public way and one felony count of unlawful restraint.
The woman reported to police Monday that she was walking the Illinois Prairie Path in Unincorporated Wheaton when a man approached her from behind and tried to grab her. She fought him off and he fled.
Police said Grover was identified as a suspect early on in the investigation and confessed after being interviewed by detectives Tuesday, to attack and another unsolved attack like it.
Grover is also accused of a similar attack on the Prairie Path that happened last year.
Additionally, police said detectives uncovered at least three other incidents where Grover allegedly either approached or followed women in neighboring jurisdictions. Those incidents are under investigation by their local agencies.
Grover is a part-time gymnastics coach.