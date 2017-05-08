NEWS

Border wall, 'green card' for drinks in bar promotion slammed as insensitive

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Dana Point bar's promotion for Cinco de Mayo featuring an inflatable border wall and a "Green Card" for drinks backfired after many people found it distasteful and promoting racial stereotypes. (Laycee Barragato Gibson/Facebook)

By ABC7.com staff
DANA POINT, Calif. --
A Dana Point bar's promotion for Cinco de Mayo featuring an inflatable border wall and a "Green Card" for drinks backfired after many people found it distasteful and reinforcing racial stereotypes.

Hennessey's Tavern in Dana Point offered a promotion in which bar patrons could climb up an inflatable wall and then receive a "Green Card" granting the bearer a free drink. The bar's owner said it was intended to spark dialogue and was meant as criticism of President Donald Trump's proposed border wall.

But hundreds of patrons and online commenters took offense at the promotion, taking to Facebook and Yelp to call it racist and a bad idea.

"This was not creating a dialogue. This was promoting casual racism," wrote one commenter on Facebook.

"I will never go here again after seeing their Cinco de Mayo celebration which was a disgusting display of insensitivity and blatant racism," wrote another person on Yelp.

Bar owner Paul Hennessey said that was not his intent all.

"Our intentions were to create a dialogue and show how ridiculous that it is to spend tens of millions of dollars to build a wall and even infer that Mexico foot some or the entire bill and have their citizens build it," Hennessey wrote on Facebook.

"This event obviously struck a chord with many of you out there and you and a number of you did not understand our intent. I encourage all of you to take the time that you have spent posting on social media to spend an equal or greater amount of time writing your congressman or the President himself to express your concerns just as I have."

The statement did not appear to allay concerns, as many called it insufficient and said they would not patronize the restaurant again.
Related Topics:
newscinco de mayoPresident Donald Trumpborder wallimmigrationpromotionsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
What to expect from today's travel ban hearing
2 injured in 'suspicious' Englewood house fire
Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn
1 dead in Berwyn fire
More News
Top Stories
2 killed, 8 wounded in apparent retaliatory shooting on SW Side
4 killed, 4 injured in crash involving CTA bus on West Side
Restaurant owner's son, 19, killed in NW Side robbery
Man killed while trying to stop carjacker in Oak Park
Sucker punch in Las Vegas kills father of 5; man arrested
Veteran finds hateful note about parking spot, thanks writer
Woman steals Good Samaritan's car while he helps pinned driver in DWI crash
Show More
2 injured in 'suspicious' Englewood house fire
Trump pushes Senate Republicans to act on health care bill
Yankees top Cubs in record-setting marathon game
Ex-soldier recorded fatally shooting dog found dead
Man stalks ex-wife using iPhone app, armed with 47 knives, Riverside police say
More News
Top Video
2 injured in 'suspicious' Englewood house fire
2 killed, 8 wounded in apparent retaliatory shooting on SW Side
A look back at Princess Diana in Chicago
Restaurant owner's son, 19, killed in NW Side robbery
More Video