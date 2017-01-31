Barrington firefighters have trouble getting water to mansion blaze

A mansion went up in flames in northwest suburban Barrington. Investigators are looking into how the fire started.Barrington Countryside Deputy Fire Chief Jim Kreher said the four-alarm blaze at a large house in the 26100-block of West Cuba Road was struck around 4:20 a.m., but firefighters remained in defensive mode Tuesday morning, trying to put out flames.Firefighters had trouble getting water to the fire because of the home's remote location, Kreher said. There weren't very many hydrants on the private drive, so water had to be brought in.Renovations were apparently being done on the house. Kreher said the fire may have been burning for quite some time before firefighters received the call. The roof caved in.No one was hurt. The state fire marshal was on the scene.