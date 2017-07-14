The beach at Mount Baldy is reopening Friday at the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.The beach has been closed since 2013 when a 6-year-old boy was swallowed up by sand and trapped for more than three hours.The National Park Service says holes began opening up on the dune's surface from decaying trees. Even though the beach reopens Friday, the dune at Mount Baldy will stay closed.The beach can be accessed from the Mount Baldy parking lot via a designated trail that is directly west of the dune.After Friday, the beach will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.