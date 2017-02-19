NEWS

Beach Park man, 42, killed in motorcycle crash in Wadsworth

WADSWORTH, Ill. (WLS) --
A 42-year-old Beach Park man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in north suburban Wadsworth, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The man was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson traveling southbound on Route 41 north of Route 173.

A preliminary investigation determined that the motorcycle rear-ended a 1985 Pontiac Fiero, which was also traveling southbound Route 41. The 63-year-old man driving the Fiero was not injured, police said.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected and sustained significant injuries.

The victim wasn't immediately identified.
