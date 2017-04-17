NEWS

EPA Finds No Immediate Environmental Impact From Chemical Release; Beaches Reopen in Northwest Indiana

CHICAGO (WLS) --
According to a news release from the EPA, all results from water samples taken the last 3 days have shown hexavalent chromium below EPA's method detection limit of 1 part per billion. The EPA says it will post preliminary data on its website and will provide more results as they become available.

U.S. Steel has resumed full operations after a chromium release the previous week. The EPA will continue to monitor and sample water.

The National Park Service has reopened its neighboring beaches and Indiana American Water is working with IDEM to reopen their Ogden Dunes drinking water intake.

The NPS plans to oversee a long term sampling and monitoring plan. EPA and NPS will work together on this effort.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
$50K reward offered in Cleveland Facebook murder case
Shorewood teacher accused of grooming underage girl
Woman, 33, found strangled in Schaumburg apartment
More News
Top Stories
Woman, 33, found strangled in Schaumburg apartment
$50K reward offered in Cleveland Facebook murder case
Shorewood teacher accused of grooming underage girl
Blackhawks lose to Nashville Predators 3-2 in Game 3
4 teens found mutilated in park ID'd
6 shot in 2 hours in Chicago Monday, police say
VIDEO: Spiders create massive web in New Zealand field
Show More
Glenview teen competes on Food Network
Man charged with attempted murder in Lakeview party shooting
Man hid mother's body parts in refrigerator, court docs say
$5 million winning lottery ticket sold in Chicago
Couple traveling for wedding says they were kicked off United flight
More News
Photos
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
More Photos