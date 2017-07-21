CHICAGO VIOLENCE

Berwyn firefighter recovering after being robbed, shot in West Town

A suburban firefighter is recovering after he was robbed, shot, and nearly paralyzed in Chicago?s West Town neighborhood early Monday morning. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A suburban firefighter is recovering after he was robbed, shot, and nearly paralyzed in Chicago's West Town neighborhood early Monday morning.

The 27-year-old firefighter and paramedic works out of a firehouse in Berwyn. Chicago police said he was shot in the face during a robbery in the 1800-block of West Erie Street.

"We are very saddened that this happened to one of our members," said Chief Dennis O'Halloran of the Berwyn Fire Department. "Normally we are on the opposite end when we are taking care of victims of violence and people that are sick, injured."

The firefighter is now out of the hospital, recovering at home, and anxious to get back in uniform.

"I was shocked, scared for him, worried about him," said Deputy Chief of the Berwyn Fire Department Tom Hayes. "As soon as I found out I went to the hospital to see him and be with him and his family. At this point we are just grateful that he is going to be ok."

There are 80 firefighters in the Berwyn Fire Department. O'Halloran said the whole department is looking forward to getting their team member back.

"They are all worried and concerned about his health and well-being...and we want him back as soon as possible," said O'Halloran.

He has been working at the Berwyn Fire Department for two and a half years.

Family did not release the firefighter's name to protect his privacy.

No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.
