Bill proposed to abolish most of Illinois' state symbols

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
A bill proposed in the Illinois Senate would get rid of state symbols, such as the state bird, flower and state animal, among many others.

Republican Sen. Tom Rooney of Rolling Meadows proposed the bill. He says too many state symbols has decreased the value of the "important" ones.

Rooney's legislation would only keep the state flag, seal, motto and song.

Republican Sen. Sam McCann of Plainview sponsored successful legislation in 2015 that was prompted by a group of fourth-graders at Chatham Elementary School to make sweet corn the official state vegetable. McCann defended the use of the various state symbols in a statement, saying he feels the state symbol bills grow organically within regions and communities throughout Illinois.

Meanwhile, State Rep. Sara Wojcicki Jimenez (R-Leland Grove) proposed a bill last week that would classify shelter dogs and cats as official state pets and Republican State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville) propsed a bill which designates corn as the state grain.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
