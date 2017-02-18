NEWS

Omar Abdel-Rahman, blind cleric linked to NYC bomb plots, dies in prison

Omar Abdel Rahman, seen in a 1993 file photo, is in the United States serving a life sentence for plotting to bomb New York landmarks, including the World Trade Center (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan/File)

BUTNER, North Carolina --
A federal prison official says a blind Egyptian cleric serving a life sentence in the United States in connection with a failed plot to blow up landmarks in New York City has died.

Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman died early Saturday. Abdel-Rahman was sentenced to life in prison after his 1995 conviction for his advisory role in a plot to blow up landmarks, including the United Nations, and several bridges and tunnels.

Kenneth McKoy of the Federal Correction Complex in Butner, North Carolina, said Rahman died at 5:40 a.m. after a long battle with diabetes and coronary artery disease.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldterror attackterror threatprisonNew YorkNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decision, dies
'Blind Sheikh' linked to 1993 World Trade Center bombing dies in US federal prison
Pence says US 'strongly supports NATO,' will hold Russia 'accountable' for Ukraine actions
Trump set to hold campaign rally in Florida today
More News
Top Stories
Man charged in triple shooting that killed toddler
Weekend warm-up brings record-breaking temps
Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decision, dies
'Trash Raccoon' hitches seven-mile ride
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
CPD: 2 killed, 8 wounded in shootings to start holiday weekend
2 teens wounded in West Side shooting
Show More
Cavs' Kyrie Irving believes 'they lie to us' and 'Earth is flat'
Calif. sinkholes swallow cars, firetruck
Ford Mach 1 being raffled away at Chicago Auto Show
Fire destroys Crystal Lake house
Insurance investigators use social media to assess liability
More News
Photos
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
More Photos