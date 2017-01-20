Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash identified

A 27-year-old police officer was killed Thursday night while responding to a call in northwest suburban Bloomingdale.Bloomingdale Chief of Police Frank Giammarese identified the officer as Raymond Murrell, who had been on the force for less than a year.Murrell was responding to a report of a theft involving four people at a store on Army Trail Road when he struck a pole near Cardinal Avenue just after 9:30 p.m., Giammarese said Friday morning.Murrell's fellow officers and emergency crews from the local fire department responded to the crash. Firefighters had to extract Murrell from the unmarked police SUV, which was severely damaged. He was rushed to Adventist GlenOaks Hospital in Glendale Heights, where he later died.Murrell was heading west on Army Trail Road in an undercover vehicle and had his emergency lights on when the crash occurred, Giammarese said. The police chief believes weather may have played a role in the crash.There were no other vehicles involved. No other injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation.Giammarese said to his knowledge, Murrell was the first Bloomingdale police officer killed in the line of duty. He was also the first officer killed on the job in DuPage County in more than 20 years, the chief said.Murrell was a beloved member of their department, which Giammarese described as tight-knit. The police chief and other officers teared up at a press conference held Friday morning. Grief counselors will be made available for all of his co-workers, including the officers who tried to pull him out of his SUV.The chief called Murrell a shining star who had a bright future. He and another officer were recently recognized for saving a heart-attack victim.Giammarese said Murrell had wanted to work in law enforcement his whole life, and died doing what he loved. Murrell attended the Suburban Law Enforcement Academy at College of DuPage and worked for the Cook County Corrections Department before serving the Bloomingdale community.