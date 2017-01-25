  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash to be laid to rest

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (WLS) --
A funeral for a police officer who was killed in the line of duty in northwest suburban Bloomingdale will be held Wednesday.

Family, friends and fellow officers gathered for Officer Raymond Murrell's wake Tuesday. Crowds of supporters lined the streets as police escorted his casket to the church.

"It was just breathtaking," Glendale Heights Mayor Linda Jackson said.



He was killed on Jan. 19 after his unmarked police SUV hydroplaned and crashed into a traffic light pole at the intersection of Army Trail Road and Cardinal Avenue. He was responding to a theft in progress.

The rookie officer was remembered as a "shining star" who had a bright future ahead of him.

"He made such an impact in less than a year in our police department, involved in many of our community programs, 'Shop with a Cop.' He had a life-saving award at such a young stage in his career," Bloomingdale Police Chief Frank Giammarese said.

"His sole purpose was just to help people, protect people. From day one, he wanted to be a policeman," said Anthony Murrell, Raymond's father.

The police chief said Murrell's death has been particularly hard on the force because they work in such a close knit department.

His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Afterwards, a police motorcade will escort the funeral procession to the Oakridge Cemetery in Hillside for burial.

The funeral procession route will be: eastbound on North Avenue, southbound on Country Farm Road, eastbound Roosevelt Road.

"(He was) just a wonderful - just a great guy. That's the kind of person we wanted for our department. It's just a great loss," Giammarese said.

Giammarese said to his knowledge, Murrell was the first Bloomingdale officer killed in the line of duty.

