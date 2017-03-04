NEWS

Body found in Grand Crossing alley identified as 21-year-old woman

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Cook County Medical Examiner identified a body that was discovered in an alley Friday in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said a garbage collector found the body of 21-year-old Diamond Turner while he was dumping garbage in the 7300-block of South Kenwood Ave.

Chicago Police said they did not have information on how long Turner was in the alley before she was discovered, or the cause of her death.

Family had reported Turner missing, according community activist Andrew Holmes.

Area Central detectives are investigating.
